Ténis

Djokovic agredido com garrafa em Roma

10 mai, 2024 - 20:51

Tenista estava a dar autógrafos quando foi atingido.

O sérvio Novak Djokovic foi agredido com uma garrafa na cabeça depois de uma vitória num torneio em Roma.

O tenista estava a dar autógrafos a alguns fãs depois de ter derrotado Corentin Moutet, com os parciais 6-3 e 6-1.

