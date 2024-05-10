Djokovic agredido com garrafa em Roma

10 mai, 2024 - 20:51
O sérvio Novak Djokovic foi agredido com uma garrafa na cabeça depois de uma vitória num torneio em Roma.
O tenista estava a dar autógrafos a alguns fãs depois de ter derrotado Corentin Moutet, com os parciais 6-3 e 6-1.
Someone threw a water bottle at Novak Djokovic’s head when he was signing autographs.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 10, 2024
He ends up on the floor.
Absolutely disgusting behavior from whoever did this.
The world is becoming a very sad place.
pic.twitter.com/u0rOtejvRB