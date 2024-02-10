Hóquei em patins. Vitórias caseiras de Braga e Juventude Pacense

10 fev, 2024 - 23:44 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
17ª Jornada
HC Braga 4-3 Murches
Juventude Pacense 6-1 Turquel
11 fev
OC Barcelos - Carvalhos 16h00
Benfica - Sporting 17h00
Famalicense - Oliveirense 18h00
Valongo - FC Porto 18h30
Riba d´Ave - SC Tomar 18h30
Classificação (provisória)
1- Sporting (87-41) 43 pontos
2- Oliveirense (77-33) 43
3- FC Porto (82-35) 39
4- Benfica (70-39) 32
5- SC Tomar (80-51) 29
6- OC Barcelos (71-42) 27
7- Valongo (62-66) 22
8- Murches (69-88) 19
9- Juventude Pacense (66-84) 18
10- HC Braga (44-63) 17
11- Famalicense (49-70) 15
12- Riba d´Ave (45-65) 13
13- Turquel (41-87) 11
14- Carvalhos (27-104) 0