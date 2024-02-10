Menu
Hóquei em patins. Vitórias caseiras de Braga e Juventude Pacense

10 fev, 2024 - 23:44 • Redação

Este domingo há mais um dérbi entre Benfica e Sporting, agora para o campeonato.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

17ª Jornada

HC Braga 4-3 Murches

Juventude Pacense 6-1 Turquel

11 fev

OC Barcelos - Carvalhos 16h00

Benfica - Sporting 17h00

Famalicense - Oliveirense 18h00

Valongo - FC Porto 18h30

Riba d´Ave - SC Tomar 18h30

Classificação (provisória)

1- Sporting (87-41) 43 pontos

2- Oliveirense (77-33) 43

3- FC Porto (82-35) 39

4- Benfica (70-39) 32

5- SC Tomar (80-51) 29

6- OC Barcelos (71-42) 27

7- Valongo (62-66) 22

8- Murches (69-88) 19

9- Juventude Pacense (66-84) 18

10- HC Braga (44-63) 17

11- Famalicense (49-70) 15

12- Riba d´Ave (45-65) 13

13- Turquel (41-87) 11

14- Carvalhos (27-104) 0

