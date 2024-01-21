Basquetebol. Benfica e Sporting derrotados

21 jan, 2024 - 00:15 • Redação
BASQUETEBOL
13ª Jornada
Vitória Guimarães 91-71 Benfica
Portimonense 73-81 FC Porto
Póvoa 86-88 (ap) Imortal 81-81 no tempo regulamentar
Sporting 86-91 Ovarense
Lusitânia 70-93 AD Galomar
Oliveirense 91-73 Esgueira
Classificação (provisória)
1- FC Porto (1128-956) 25 pontos
2- Sporting (1213-1077) 23
3- Benfica (1130-882) 22
4- Ovarense (1014-1031) 21
5- Oliveirense (942-898) 20 -1 jogo
6- Vitória Guimarães (1060-1032) 20
7- Imortal (1011-1071) 19
8- Póvoa (1055-1117) 18
9- Portimonense (934-1020) 18
10- AD Galomar (976-1030) 17
11- Esgueira (957-1122) 15
12- Lusitânia (880-1064) 13 -1 jogo