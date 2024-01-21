Menu
Basquetebol. Benfica e Sporting derrotados

21 jan, 2024 - 00:15 • Redação

Encarnados perderam em Guimarães e os leões em casa diante da Ovarense.

BASQUETEBOL

13ª Jornada

Vitória Guimarães 91-71 Benfica

Portimonense 73-81 FC Porto

Póvoa 86-88 (ap) Imortal 81-81 no tempo regulamentar

Sporting 86-91 Ovarense

Lusitânia 70-93 AD Galomar

Oliveirense 91-73 Esgueira

Classificação (provisória)

1- FC Porto (1128-956) 25 pontos

2- Sporting (1213-1077) 23

3- Benfica (1130-882) 22

4- Ovarense (1014-1031) 21

5- Oliveirense (942-898) 20 -1 jogo

6- Vitória Guimarães (1060-1032) 20

7- Imortal (1011-1071) 19

8- Póvoa (1055-1117) 18

9- Portimonense (934-1020) 18

10- AD Galomar (976-1030) 17

11- Esgueira (957-1122) 15

12- Lusitânia (880-1064) 13 -1 jogo

