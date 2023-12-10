Menu
Renascença Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
Tempo
|
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Hóquei em patins. Benfica empata com Barcelos

10 dez, 2023 - 00:33 • Redação

Sporting e Oliveirense lideram.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS, 11ª Jornada

Sporting 6-5 SC Tomar

Murches 8-4 Carvalhos

Benfica 4-4 OC Barcelos

Oliveirense 9-1 Turquel

FC Porto 4-1 Riba d´Ave

Valongo 7-3 Famalicense

13 dez

HC Braga - Juventude Pacense 21h00

Classificação

1- Sporting (56-29) 28 pontos

2- Oliveirense (50-24) 28

3- FC Porto (55-22) 27

4- Benfica (47-24) 23

5- OC Barcelos (55-23) 21

6- SC Tomar (49-35) 20

7- Murches (39-56) 13

8- Valongo (42-48) 13

9- Juventude Pacense (40-51) 12 -1 jogo

10- Famalicense (34-40) 11

11- Turquel (26-57) 8

12- HC Braga (20-33) 7 -1 jogo

13- Riba d´Ave (28-48) 7

14- Carvalhos (19-70) 0

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+

"Se falo demais, fico cansado". Papa renova apelo à paz com cansaço

"Se falo demais, fico cansado". Papa renova apelo à pa(...)

Professores. Ministro admite margem para recuperação total do tempo de serviço

Professores. Ministro admite margem para recuperação (...)

"O meu filho enviou-me um email" sobre o caso das gémeas

"O meu filho enviou-me um email" sobre o caso das géme(...)

Morreu Henry Kissinger, um "Falcão" da diplomacia

Morreu Henry Kissinger, um "Falcão" da diplomacia