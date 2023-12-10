Hóquei em patins. Benfica empata com Barcelos

10 dez, 2023 - 00:33 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS, 11ª Jornada
Sporting 6-5 SC Tomar
Murches 8-4 Carvalhos
Benfica 4-4 OC Barcelos
Oliveirense 9-1 Turquel
FC Porto 4-1 Riba d´Ave
Valongo 7-3 Famalicense
13 dez
HC Braga - Juventude Pacense 21h00
Classificação
1- Sporting (56-29) 28 pontos
2- Oliveirense (50-24) 28
3- FC Porto (55-22) 27
4- Benfica (47-24) 23
5- OC Barcelos (55-23) 21
6- SC Tomar (49-35) 20
7- Murches (39-56) 13
8- Valongo (42-48) 13
9- Juventude Pacense (40-51) 12 -1 jogo
10- Famalicense (34-40) 11
11- Turquel (26-57) 8
12- HC Braga (20-33) 7 -1 jogo
13- Riba d´Ave (28-48) 7
14- Carvalhos (19-70) 0