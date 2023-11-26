Hóquei em patins. Benfica com derrota surpreendente

26 nov, 2023 - 21:32 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
10ª Jornada
Oliveirense 6-5 Valongo
Turquel 6-6 Murches
Riba d´Ave 2-1 Benfica
OC Barcelos 6-1 HC Braga
Classificação
1- Sporting (50-24) 25 pontos
2- Oliveirense (41-23) 25
3- FC Porto (51-21) 24
4- Benfica (43-20) 22
5- SC Tomar (44-29) 20
6- OC Barcelos (51-19) 20
7- Juventude Pacense (40-51) 12
8- Famalicense (31-33) 11
9- Murches (31-52) 10
10- Valongo (35-45) 10
11- Turquel (25-48) 8
12- HC Braga (20-33) 7
13- Riba d´Ave (27-44) 7
14- Carvalhos (15-62) 0