Menu
Renascença Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
Tempo
|
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Hóquei em patins. Benfica com derrota surpreendente

26 nov, 2023 - 21:32 • Redação

Encarnados pedem em casa do penúltimo classificado.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

10ª Jornada

Oliveirense 6-5 Valongo

Turquel 6-6 Murches

Riba d´Ave 2-1 Benfica

OC Barcelos 6-1 HC Braga

Classificação

1- Sporting (50-24) 25 pontos

2- Oliveirense (41-23) 25

3- FC Porto (51-21) 24

4- Benfica (43-20) 22

5- SC Tomar (44-29) 20

6- OC Barcelos (51-19) 20

7- Juventude Pacense (40-51) 12

8- Famalicense (31-33) 11

9- Murches (31-52) 10

10- Valongo (35-45) 10

11- Turquel (25-48) 8

12- HC Braga (20-33) 7

13- Riba d´Ave (27-44) 7

14- Carvalhos (15-62) 0

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+

Papa Francisco recita o Angelus na Casa de Santa Marta devido a infeção no pulmão

Papa Francisco recita o Angelus na Casa de Santa Marta(...)

Violência no estádio do Maracanã atrasa jogo Brasil-Argentina

Violência no estádio do Maracanã atrasa jogo Brasil-Ar(...)

“Os meus pais fugiram, eu nunca o vou fazer.” Ataques a palestinianos disparam na Cisjordânia

“Os meus pais fugiram, eu nunca o vou fazer.” Ataques (...)

Ana Markovic não gosta que lhe chamem "influencer", mas quer usar as redes sociais para fazer crescer o futebol feminino

Ana Markovic não gosta que lhe chamem "influencer", ma(...)