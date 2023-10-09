Menu
Renascença Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
Tempo
|
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Hóquei em patins. Diferença de golos dá liderança ao FC Porto

09 out, 2023 - 00:54 • Redação

Realizaram-se quatro partidas da jornada 3 este domingo.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

3ª Jornada

FC Porto 8-1 HC Braga

Sporting 5-2 Famalicense

Carvalhos 2-9 SC Tomar

Benfica 7-3 Valongo


Murches 3-6 Juventude Pacense

Oliveirense 4-3 OC Barcelos

Turquel 4-1 Riba d´Ave

Classificação

1- FC Porto (15-3) 6 pontos

2- SC Tomar (15-3) 6

3- Sporting (10-2) 6

4- Oliveirense (7-4) 6

5- Benfica (9-5) 4

6- OC Barcelos (14-4) 3

7- Juventude Pacense (6-8) 3

8- Valongo (6-8) 3

9- Turquel (5-7) 3

10- HC Braga (3-10) 1

11- Riba d´Ave (2-7) 0

12- Famalicense (4-12) 0

13- Carvalhos (3-12) 0

14- Murches (3-17) 0

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+

Hora da Verdade com Isabel Camarinha, da CGTP

Hora da Verdade com Isabel Camarinha, da CGTP

D. Américo Aguiar torna-se no 47.º cardeal português. Veja o vídeo

D. Américo Aguiar torna-se no 47.º cardeal português. (...)

Manifestação pela habitação. Milhares pedem casa para viver

Manifestação pela habitação. Milhares pedem casa para (...)

Criado primeiro gelado a partir de plástico. Comeria?

Criado primeiro gelado a partir de plástico. Comeria?