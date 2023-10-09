Hóquei em patins. Diferença de golos dá liderança ao FC Porto

09 out, 2023 - 00:54 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
3ª Jornada
FC Porto 8-1 HC Braga
Sporting 5-2 Famalicense
Carvalhos 2-9 SC Tomar
Benfica 7-3 Valongo
Murches 3-6 Juventude Pacense
Oliveirense 4-3 OC Barcelos
Turquel 4-1 Riba d´Ave
Classificação
1- FC Porto (15-3) 6 pontos
2- SC Tomar (15-3) 6
3- Sporting (10-2) 6
4- Oliveirense (7-4) 6
5- Benfica (9-5) 4
6- OC Barcelos (14-4) 3
7- Juventude Pacense (6-8) 3
8- Valongo (6-8) 3
9- Turquel (5-7) 3
10- HC Braga (3-10) 1
11- Riba d´Ave (2-7) 0
12- Famalicense (4-12) 0
13- Carvalhos (3-12) 0
14- Murches (3-17) 0