Hóquei em patins. Sporting entra a ganhar

01 out, 2023 - 00:19 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
1ª Jornada
Juventude Pacense 0-5 Sporting
SC Tomar 6-1 Turquel
Riba d´Ave 1-3 Oliveirense
OC Barcelos 11-0 Murches
5 out
HC Braga - Benfica 17h00
Valongo - Carvalhos 18h30
Famalicense - FC Porto 19h00
Classificação
1- OC Barcelos (11-0) 3 pontos
2- SC Tomar (6-1) 3
3- Sporting (5-0) 3
4- Oliveirense (3-1) 3
5- Riba d´Ave (1-3) 0
6- Turquel (1-6) 0
7- Juventude Pacense (0-5) 0
8- Murches (0-11) 0
9- Valongo (0-0) 0
10- Benfica (0-0) 0
11- Carvalhos (0-0) 0
12- Famalicense (0-0) 0
13- FC Porto (0-0) 0
14- HC Braga (0-0) 0