Hóquei em patins. Sporting entra a ganhar

01 out, 2023 - 00:19 • Redação

Benfica e FC Porto só jogam a 5 de outubro na primeira jornada.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

1ª Jornada

Juventude Pacense 0-5 Sporting

SC Tomar 6-1 Turquel

Riba d´Ave 1-3 Oliveirense

OC Barcelos 11-0 Murches

5 out

HC Braga - Benfica 17h00

Valongo - Carvalhos 18h30

Famalicense - FC Porto 19h00

Classificação

1- OC Barcelos (11-0) 3 pontos

2- SC Tomar (6-1) 3

3- Sporting (5-0) 3

4- Oliveirense (3-1) 3

5- Riba d´Ave (1-3) 0

6- Turquel (1-6) 0

7- Juventude Pacense (0-5) 0

8- Murches (0-11) 0

9- Valongo (0-0) 0

10- Benfica (0-0) 0

11- Carvalhos (0-0) 0

12- Famalicense (0-0) 0

13- FC Porto (0-0) 0

14- HC Braga (0-0) 0

