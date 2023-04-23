Menu
Hóquei em patins. Benfica mantém liderança

23 abr, 2023 - 00:08 • Redação

Sporting, OC Barcelos e FC Porto também venceram.

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

25ª Jornada

Parede 2-8 Benfica

SC Tomar 3-4 HC Braga

FC Porto 5-2 Paço d' Arcos

Murches 2-7 Sporting

Riba d' Ave 1-5 Valongo

Juventude Viana 5-6 Oliveirense

OC Barcelos 4-1 Famalicense

Classificação

1- Benfica (127-52) 66 pontos

2- Sporting (127-69) 61

3- OC Barcelos (116-56) 58

4- FC Porto (127-78) 54

5- Oliveirense (85-69) 47

6- Valongo (90-75) 45

7- SC Tomar (103-86) 36

8- HC Braga (65-82) 29

9- Murches (77-112) 24

10- Famalicense (86-118) 22

11- Riba d’ Ave (62-98) 22

12- Parede (67-112) 15

13- Paço d’ Arcos (56-127) 15

14- Juventude Viana (64-118) 13

