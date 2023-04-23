Hóquei em patins. Benfica mantém liderança

23 abr, 2023 - 00:08 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
25ª Jornada
Parede 2-8 Benfica
SC Tomar 3-4 HC Braga
FC Porto 5-2 Paço d' Arcos
Murches 2-7 Sporting
Riba d' Ave 1-5 Valongo
Juventude Viana 5-6 Oliveirense
OC Barcelos 4-1 Famalicense
Classificação
1- Benfica (127-52) 66 pontos
2- Sporting (127-69) 61
3- OC Barcelos (116-56) 58
4- FC Porto (127-78) 54
5- Oliveirense (85-69) 47
6- Valongo (90-75) 45
7- SC Tomar (103-86) 36
8- HC Braga (65-82) 29
9- Murches (77-112) 24
10- Famalicense (86-118) 22
11- Riba d’ Ave (62-98) 22
12- Parede (67-112) 15
13- Paço d’ Arcos (56-127) 15
14- Juventude Viana (64-118) 13