Hóquei em patins. Benfica vence fora

21 abr, 2023
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
Jogo antecipado da 25ª Jornada
Parede 2-8 Benfica
SC Tomar 3-4 HC Braga (realizado a 13 de abril)
22 abril
FC Porto - Paço d' Arcos 15h00
Murches - Sporting 16h00
Riba d' Ave - Valongo 18h30
Juventude Viana - Oliveirense 21h00
OC Barcelos - Famalicense 21h30
Classificação
1- Benfica (127-52) 66 pontos
2- Sporting (120-67) 58
3- OC Barcelos (112-55) 55
4- FC Porto (122-76) 51
5- Oliveirense (79-64 44
6- Valongo (85-74) 42
7- SC Tomar (103-86) 36
8- HC Braga (65-82) 29
9- Murches (75-105) 24
10- Famalicense (85-114) 22
11- Riba d’ Ave (61-93) 22
12- Parede (67-112) 15
13- Paço d’ Arcos (54-122) 15
14- Juventude Viana (59-112) 13