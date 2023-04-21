Menu
Hóquei em patins. Benfica vence fora

21 abr, 2023 - 22:04 • Redação

O grosso da jornada disputa-se este sábado, com destaque para o Murches – Sporting.

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

Jogo antecipado da 25ª Jornada

Parede 2-8 Benfica

SC Tomar 3-4 HC Braga (realizado a 13 de abril)

22 abril

FC Porto - Paço d' Arcos 15h00

Murches - Sporting 16h00

Riba d' Ave - Valongo 18h30

Juventude Viana - Oliveirense 21h00

OC Barcelos - Famalicense 21h30

Classificação

1- Benfica (127-52) 66 pontos

2- Sporting (120-67) 58

3- OC Barcelos (112-55) 55

4- FC Porto (122-76) 51

5- Oliveirense (79-64 44

6- Valongo (85-74) 42

7- SC Tomar (103-86) 36

8- HC Braga (65-82) 29

9- Murches (75-105) 24

10- Famalicense (85-114) 22

11- Riba d’ Ave (61-93) 22

12- Parede (67-112) 15

13- Paço d’ Arcos (54-122) 15

14- Juventude Viana (59-112) 13

