Menu
Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
Tempo
|
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Hóquei em patins. Resultados para todos os gostos

26 fev, 2023 - 00:19 • Redação

Jornada 19 está em andamento e tem quatro jogos este domingo.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

19ª Jornada

Paço d' Arcos 0-7 SC Tomar

Riba d' Ave 2-2 Murches

Juventude Viana 5-2 Parede

26 fev

OC Barcelos - FC Porto

Famalicense – Benfica

Oliveirense – Sporting

Valongo - HC Braga

Classificação

1- Benfica (80-31) 48 pontos

2- Sporting (80-52) 41 -1 jogo

3- OC Barcelos (83-37) 41

4- FC Porto (87-55) 39

5- Valongo (63-55) 33

6- Oliveirense (59-48) 33

7- SC Tomar (73-59) 30

8- Riba d’ Ave (48-63) 21

9- Famalicense (65-86) 19

10- HC Braga (40-50) 17 -1 jogo

11- Parede (52-74) 14

12- Murches (53-81) 15

13- Juventude Viana (46-82) 10

14- Paço d’ Arcos (40-95) 9

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+

Zelensky. Ucrânia vai fazer tudo para que 2023 seja "o ano da vitória"

Zelensky. Ucrânia vai fazer tudo para que 2023 seja "o(...)

O dia em que a guerra regressou à Europa

O dia em que a guerra regressou à Europa

Joe Biden faz visita surpresa a Kiev

Joe Biden faz visita surpresa a Kiev

Os feridos inquebráveis de Lviv

Os feridos inquebráveis de Lviv