Hóquei em patins. Resultados para todos os gostos

26 fev, 2023 - 00:19 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
19ª Jornada
Paço d' Arcos 0-7 SC Tomar
Riba d' Ave 2-2 Murches
Juventude Viana 5-2 Parede
26 fev
OC Barcelos - FC Porto
Famalicense – Benfica
Oliveirense – Sporting
Valongo - HC Braga
Classificação
1- Benfica (80-31) 48 pontos
2- Sporting (80-52) 41 -1 jogo
3- OC Barcelos (83-37) 41
4- FC Porto (87-55) 39
5- Valongo (63-55) 33
6- Oliveirense (59-48) 33
7- SC Tomar (73-59) 30
8- Riba d’ Ave (48-63) 21
9- Famalicense (65-86) 19
10- HC Braga (40-50) 17 -1 jogo
11- Parede (52-74) 14
12- Murches (53-81) 15
13- Juventude Viana (46-82) 10
14- Paço d’ Arcos (40-95) 9