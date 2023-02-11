Hóquei em patins. Três partidas realizadas este sábado

11 fev, 2023 - 23:14 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
17ª Jornada
Paço d' Arcos 2-6 Riba d' Ave
Famalicense 2-2 Parede
Juventude Viana 3-4 SC Tomar
12 fev
OC Barcelos - Murches 16h00
Valongo - Benfica 17h00
Oliveirense - FC Porto 18h00
1 Mar
HC Braga - Sporting 20h00
Classificação
1- Benfica (72-27) 42 pontos
2- Sporting (74-51) 38
3- FC Porto (77-44) 38
4- OC Barcelos (70-32) 35
5- Valongo (59-44) 33
6- Oliveirense (54-42) 30
7- SC Tomar (64-57) 26
8- Riba d’ Ave (44-59) 19
9- Famalicense (58-79) 18
10- HC Braga (35-49) 14
11- Parede (46-64) 14
12- Murches (48-71) 11
13- Paço d’ Arcos (39-83) 9
14- Juventude Viana (40-78) 7