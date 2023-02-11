Menu
Hóquei em patins. Três partidas realizadas este sábado

11 fev, 2023 - 23:14 • Redação

Os grandes ainda não jogaram na jornada 17 do campeonato.

A+ / A-

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

17ª Jornada

Paço d' Arcos 2-6 Riba d' Ave

Famalicense 2-2 Parede

Juventude Viana 3-4 SC Tomar

12 fev

OC Barcelos - Murches 16h00

Valongo - Benfica 17h00

Oliveirense - FC Porto 18h00

1 Mar

HC Braga - Sporting 20h00

Classificação

1- Benfica (72-27) 42 pontos

2- Sporting (74-51) 38

3- FC Porto (77-44) 38

4- OC Barcelos (70-32) 35

5- Valongo (59-44) 33

6- Oliveirense (54-42) 30

7- SC Tomar (64-57) 26

8- Riba d’ Ave (44-59) 19

9- Famalicense (58-79) 18

10- HC Braga (35-49) 14

11- Parede (46-64) 14

12- Murches (48-71) 11

13- Paço d’ Arcos (39-83) 9

14- Juventude Viana (40-78) 7

