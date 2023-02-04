Menu
Hóquei em patins. Benfica goleia HC Braga

04 fev, 2023 - 23:39 • Redação

Sporting e FC Porto com triunfos apertados.

HÓQUEI EM PATINS

16ª Jornada

Sporting 6-5 Paço d' Arcos

Murches 3-2 Famalicense

Riba d' Ave 3-2 Juventude Viana

FC Porto 5-4 Valongo

Benfica 5-1 HC Braga

Parede 2-4 Oliveirense

5 fev

SC Tomar - OC Barcelos 15h00

Classificação

1- Benfica (72-27) 42 pontos

2- Sporting (74-51) 38

3- FC Porto (77-44) 38

4- OC Barcelos (69-29) 35 -1 jogo

5- Valongo (59-44) 33

6- Oliveirense (54-42) 30

7- SC Tomar (57-53) 20 -1 jogo

8- Famalicense (56-77)17

9- Riba d’ Ave (38-57) 16

10- HC Braga (35-49) 14

11- Parede (44-62) 13

12- Murches (48-71) 11

13- Paço d’ Arcos (37-77) 9

14- Juventude Viana (37-74) 7

