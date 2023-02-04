Hóquei em patins. Benfica goleia HC Braga

04 fev, 2023 - 23:39 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS
16ª Jornada
Sporting 6-5 Paço d' Arcos
Murches 3-2 Famalicense
Riba d' Ave 3-2 Juventude Viana
FC Porto 5-4 Valongo
Benfica 5-1 HC Braga
Parede 2-4 Oliveirense
5 fev
SC Tomar - OC Barcelos 15h00
Classificação
1- Benfica (72-27) 42 pontos
2- Sporting (74-51) 38
3- FC Porto (77-44) 38
4- OC Barcelos (69-29) 35 -1 jogo
5- Valongo (59-44) 33
6- Oliveirense (54-42) 30
7- SC Tomar (57-53) 20 -1 jogo
8- Famalicense (56-77)17
9- Riba d’ Ave (38-57) 16
10- HC Braga (35-49) 14
11- Parede (44-62) 13
12- Murches (48-71) 11
13- Paço d’ Arcos (37-77) 9
14- Juventude Viana (37-74) 7