Hóquei em patins. Benfica assume liderança

21 jan, 2023 - 23:52 • Redação

Este domingo há um FC Porto – Sporting no Dragão.

HÓQUEI EM PATINS, 14º Jornada

Benfica 4-2 Paço d' Arcos

Murches 2-4 Valongo

SC Tomar 1-3 Oliveirense

Riba d' Ave 2-2 Famalicense

Parede 2-2 HC Braga

22 Jan

FC Porto - Sporting 15h00

Juventude Viana - OC Barcelos 16h00

Classificação

1- Benfica (64-25) 36 pontos

2- FC Porto (67-33) 34

3- Sporting (61-39) 32

4- Valongo (49-36) 30

5- OC Barcelos (58-25) 29

6- Oliveirense (46-37) 24

7- SC Tomar (55-46 ) 20

8- Famalicense (47-72)14

9- Riba d’ Ave (33-48) 13

10- HC Braga (33-43) 13

11- Parede (39-52) 13

12- Murches (42-65) 8

13- Juventude Viana (33-65) 7

14- Paço d’ Arcos (30-71) 6

