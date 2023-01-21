Hóquei em patins. Benfica assume liderança

21 jan, 2023 - 23:52 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS, 14º Jornada
Benfica 4-2 Paço d' Arcos
Murches 2-4 Valongo
SC Tomar 1-3 Oliveirense
Riba d' Ave 2-2 Famalicense
Parede 2-2 HC Braga
22 Jan
FC Porto - Sporting 15h00
Juventude Viana - OC Barcelos 16h00
Classificação
1- Benfica (64-25) 36 pontos
2- FC Porto (67-33) 34
3- Sporting (61-39) 32
4- Valongo (49-36) 30
5- OC Barcelos (58-25) 29
6- Oliveirense (46-37) 24
7- SC Tomar (55-46 ) 20
8- Famalicense (47-72)14
9- Riba d’ Ave (33-48) 13
10- HC Braga (33-43) 13
11- Parede (39-52) 13
12- Murches (42-65) 8
13- Juventude Viana (33-65) 7
14- Paço d’ Arcos (30-71) 6