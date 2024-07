Porque cantam os ingleses “football's coming home”?

A partir daí, a música fez sempre parte de qualquer momento de confraternização dos ingleses, seja em estádios ou em pubs.

O facto de a seleção dos 'três leões', desde o Mundial da Rússia, ter feito boas prestações (chegou à final do Euro 2020, “quartos” do Mundial do Catar em 2022 e final do Euro 2024) faz com que os seus adeptos pensem cada vez mais que realmente “football's coming home”.

Frank Skinner e David Baddiel ficaram conhecidos pelo Reino Unido fora por apresentarem o programa “Fantasy Football League” da emissora BBC.



A seleção inglesa joga, no próximo domingo, a final do Europeu de 2024 frente à seleção espanhola, em Berlim, naquele que é o jogo que pode acabar com dois enguiços: a “seca” de títulos dos britânicos que dura desde 1966 e, tendo em conta apenas o século XXI, a vitória de uma seleção que não seja do sul do continente.

A LETRA DA CANÇÃO

The crosses of St George are flying all around me.

Gareth Southgate the whole of England is with you

Oh it's saved, saved, saved

We still believe

We still believe

We still believe

It's coming home, it's coming home,

It's coming football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home

It's coming football's coming home

Tears for heroes dressed in grey.

No plans for final day.

Stay in bed, drift away

It could have been all

Songs in the street

it was nearly complete

it was nearly so sweet

and now I'm singing

Three lions on a shirt,

Jules Rimet still gleaming

No more years of hurt

No more need for dreaming

Talk about football coming home

And then one night in Rome...

We were strong, we had grown-

And now I see Ince ready for war,

Gazza good as before,

Shearer certain to score

and Psycho screaming

Three lions on a shirt,

Jules Rimet still gleaming,

No more years of hurt

No more need for dreaming

(Beautiful football by England,

Gazza oh that is majestic,

Alan Shearer,

Italy nil

England nil and we're there in France 1998)

We can dance Nobby's dance

we could dance it in France!

It's coming home, it's coming home

It's coming football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home

It's coming football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home

It's coming football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home

It's coming football's coming home

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

No more years of hurt

No more need for dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

No more years of hurt

No more need for dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

No more years of hurt

No more need for dreaming