Hóquei em patins. FC Porto goleia, Benfica regressa aos triunfos

14 mar, 2021 - 00:21 • Redação

O Sporting ainda não jogou nesta jornada.

HÓQUEI EM PATINS - 23ª Jornada

Juventude de Viana 3-2 Riba d’Ave

FC Porto 8-1 Sporting de Tomar

OC Barcelos 7-6 Sanjoanense

HC Braga 5-1 Tigres

Turquel 4-4 Oliveirense

Famalicense 2-5 Benfica

2 abr

Valongo - Sporting

Classificação

1- FC Porto 54 pontos (118-58=60)

2- OC Barcelos 54 (121-70=51)

3- Benfica 46 (95-56=39)

4- Oliveirense 45 (87-69=18)

5- Sporting 43 (77-43=34)

5- Sporting de Tomar 35 (80-77=3)

7- Valongo 26 (53-62= -9)

8- Juventude de Viana 25 (60-81= -21)

9- Sanjoanense 23 (76-88= -12)

10- HC Braga 23 (64-87= -23)

11- Famalicense 20 (79-118= -39)

12- Turquel 18 (55-77= -22)

13- Riba d'Ave 18 (59-90= -31)

14- Tigres 10 (56-104= -48)

