Hóquei em patins. FC Porto goleia, Benfica regressa aos triunfos

14 mar, 2021 - 00:21 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS - 23ª Jornada
Juventude de Viana 3-2 Riba d’Ave
FC Porto 8-1 Sporting de Tomar
OC Barcelos 7-6 Sanjoanense
HC Braga 5-1 Tigres
Turquel 4-4 Oliveirense
Famalicense 2-5 Benfica
2 abr
Valongo - Sporting
Classificação
1- FC Porto 54 pontos (118-58=60)
2- OC Barcelos 54 (121-70=51)
3- Benfica 46 (95-56=39)
4- Oliveirense 45 (87-69=18)
5- Sporting 43 (77-43=34)
5- Sporting de Tomar 35 (80-77=3)
7- Valongo 26 (53-62= -9)
8- Juventude de Viana 25 (60-81= -21)
9- Sanjoanense 23 (76-88= -12)
10- HC Braga 23 (64-87= -23)
11- Famalicense 20 (79-118= -39)
12- Turquel 18 (55-77= -22)
13- Riba d'Ave 18 (59-90= -31)
14- Tigres 10 (56-104= -48)