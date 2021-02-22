Menu
Hóquei em patins. Benfica derrota Tigres

22 fev, 2021 - 00:23 • Redação

FC Porto comanda.

A+ / A-
 

HÓQUEI EM PATINS - 20ª Jornada

Tigres 0-4 Benfica

Classificação

1- FC Porto 47 (101-53=48)

2- OC Barcelos 45 pontos (102-58=44)

3- Benfica 41 (85-47=38)

4- Oliveirense 36 (66-51=15)

5- Sporting 36 (63-36=27)

6- Sporting de Tomar 34 (73-62=11)

7- Valongo 22 (49-59= -10)

8- Juventude de Viana 22 (54-69= -15)

9- HC Braga 19 (54-78= -24)

10- Sanjoanense 18 (55-69= -14)

11-Famalicense 17 (62-97= -35)

12- Riba d'Ave 15 (48-69= -21)

13- Turquel 13 (40-65= -25)

14- Tigres 10 (48-87= -39)

