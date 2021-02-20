Hóquei em patins. FC Porto é o novo líder

20 fev, 2021 - 23:44 • Redação
HÓQUEI EM PATINS - 20ª Jornada
Juventude de Viana 0-6 FC Porto
Sporting 4-2 OC Barcelos
Riba d'Ave 2-3 Sp. Braga
Sporting de Tomar 3-1 Turquel
Sanjoanense 5-5 Famalicense
Oliveirense 4-3 Valongo
21FEV
Tigres - Benfica 15h00
Classificação
1- FC Porto 47 (101-53=48)
2- OC Barcelos 45 pontos (102-58=44)
3- Benfica 38 (82-47=35)
4- Oliveirense 36 (66-51=15)
5- Sporting 36 (63-36=27)
6- Sporting de Tomar 34 (73-62=11)
7- Valongo 22 (49-59= -10)
8- Juventude de Viana 22 (54-69= -15)
9- HC Braga 19 (54-78= -24)
10- Sanjoanense 18 (55-69= -14)
11-Famalicense 17 (62-97= -35)
12- Riba d'Ave 15 (48-69= -21)
13- Turquel 13 (40-65= -25)
14- Tigres 10 (48-84= -36)