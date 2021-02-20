Menu
Hóquei em patins. FC Porto é o novo líder

20 fev, 2021 - 23:44 • Redação

Dragões aproveitam derrota do OC Barcelos contra os leões.

A+ / A-
 

HÓQUEI EM PATINS - 20ª Jornada

Juventude de Viana 0-6 FC Porto

Sporting 4-2 OC Barcelos

Riba d'Ave 2-3 Sp. Braga

Sporting de Tomar 3-1 Turquel

Sanjoanense 5-5 Famalicense

Oliveirense 4-3 Valongo

21FEV

Tigres - Benfica 15h00

Classificação

1- FC Porto 47 (101-53=48)

2- OC Barcelos 45 pontos (102-58=44)

3- Benfica 38 (82-47=35)

4- Oliveirense 36 (66-51=15)

5- Sporting 36 (63-36=27)

6- Sporting de Tomar 34 (73-62=11)

7- Valongo 22 (49-59= -10)

8- Juventude de Viana 22 (54-69= -15)

9- HC Braga 19 (54-78= -24)

10- Sanjoanense 18 (55-69= -14)

11-Famalicense 17 (62-97= -35)

12- Riba d'Ave 15 (48-69= -21)

13- Turquel 13 (40-65= -25)

14- Tigres 10 (48-84= -36)

