Nobel da Medicina atribuído aos autores da descoberta do vírus da Hepatite C

05 out, 2020 - 10:51 • Lusa
O prémio Nobel da Medicina foi atribuído esta segunda-feira a três cientistas pela descoberta do vírus da Hepatite C, anunciou hoje a academia.
O galardão foi atribuído aos cientistas norte-americanos Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. Rice e ao britânico Michael Houghton.
Este é o primeiro dos Nobel a ser anunciado este ano, seguindo-se nos próximos dias os galardões relativos à Física, Química, Literatura, Paz e Economia.
This year’s #NobelPrize is awarded to three scientists who have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world. pic.twitter.com/A4kDnCTDBR— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020