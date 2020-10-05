Menu
Renascença Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
|

 Casos Ativos

 Internados

 Recuperados

 Mortes

DashboardDashboard

Info EssencialInfo Essencial
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Nobel da Medicina atribuído aos autores da descoberta do vírus da Hepatite C

05 out, 2020 - 10:51 • Lusa

Os cientistas Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. Rice e o britânico Michael Houghton foram os galardoados.

A+ / A-
Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. Rice e ao britânico Michael Houghton foram os distinguidos com o Nobel da Medicina. Foto:EPA
Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. Rice e ao britânico Michael Houghton foram os distinguidos com o Nobel da Medicina. Foto:EPA

O prémio Nobel da Medicina foi atribuído esta segunda-feira a três cientistas pela descoberta do vírus da Hepatite C, anunciou hoje a academia.

O galardão foi atribuído aos cientistas norte-americanos Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. Rice e ao britânico Michael Houghton.

Este é o primeiro dos Nobel a ser anunciado este ano, seguindo-se nos próximos dias os galardões relativos à Física, Química, Literatura, Paz e Economia.

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+
 