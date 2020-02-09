Óscares 2020. Acompanhe a cerimónia com a Renascença

Conheça os vencedores de todas as categorias:

O filme "Joker" lidera as nomeações, com 11 categorias a concurso. "O Irlandês", "Era Uma Vez... Em Hollywood" e "1917" têm dez nomeações.

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas premeia, esta madrugada, os melhores do cinema na 92.ª edição dos Óscares.

Melhor Filme

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite





Melhor Ator

Antonio Banderas, Doloy Y Gloria

Leonardo DiCpario, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes





Melhor Atriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlet Johansson, Marriage Story

Soarise Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy





Melhor Ator Secundário

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood





Melhor Atriz Secundária

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlet Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell





Melhor Realizador

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite





Melhor Filme de Animação

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4





Melhor Curta-Metragem

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister





Melhor Guião Adaptado

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Todd Phillips e Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women





Melhor Guião

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won, Parasite





Melhor Cinematografia

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood





Melhor Documentário de Longa-Metragem

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland





Melhor Documentário de Curta-Metragem

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha





Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister





Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Corpus Christi, Polónia

Honeyland, Macedónia do Norte

Les Misérabels, França

Dolor Y Gloria, Espanha

Parasite, Coreia do Sul





Melhor Edição de Som

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker





Melhor Mistura de Som

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood





Melhor Banda Sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker





Melhor Canção Original

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Im Standing With You, Breakthrough,

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harrie





Melhor Caracterização

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917





Melhor Guarda-Roupa

The Irishman, Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips





Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker





Melhor Edição

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite





Melhor Design de Produção

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite