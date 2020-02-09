Menu
Renascença Renascença
Ouvir Emissão
Pesquisar
|
Em Destaque
A+ / A-

Óscares 2020. Acompanhe a cerimónia com a Renascença

09 fev, 2020 - 23:13 • Daniela Espírito Santo

Conheça os grandes vencedores da 92.ª cerimónia de entrega dos prémios da Academia, em Hollywood.

A+ / A-
 

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas premeia, esta madrugada, os melhores do cinema na 92.ª edição dos Óscares.

O filme "Joker" lidera as nomeações, com 11 categorias a concurso. "O Irlandês", "Era Uma Vez... Em Hollywood" e "1917" têm dez nomeações.

Conheça os vencedores de todas as categorias:

Melhor Filme

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite

Melhor Ator

Antonio Banderas, Doloy Y Gloria
Leonardo DiCpario, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Melhor Atriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlet Johansson, Marriage Story
Soarise Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Melhor Ator Secundário

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlet Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Melhor Realizador

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Melhor Filme de Animação

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Melhor Curta-Metragem

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister

Melhor Guião Adaptado

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Todd Phillips e Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Melhor Guião

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won, Parasite

Melhor Cinematografia

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Melhor Documentário de Longa-Metragem

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Melhor Documentário de Curta-Metragem

In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Corpus Christi, Polónia
Honeyland, Macedónia do Norte
Les Misérabels, França
Dolor Y Gloria, Espanha
Parasite, Coreia do Sul

Melhor Edição de Som

Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Melhor Mistura de Som

Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Melhor Banda Sonora

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Melhor Canção Original

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Im Standing With You, Breakthrough,
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harrie

Melhor Caracterização

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Melhor Guarda-Roupa

The Irishman, Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Melhor Edição

Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Melhor Design de Produção

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Twitter
Comentar
Comentar
WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Saiba Mais
Comentários
Tem 1500 caracteres disponíveis
Todos os campos são de preenchimento obrigatório.

Termos e Condições Todos os comentários são mediados, pelo que a sua publicação pode demorar algum tempo. Os comentários enviados devem cumprir os critérios de publicação estabelecidos pela direcção de Informação da Renascença: não violar os princípios fundamentais dos Direitos do Homem; não ofender o bom nome de terceiros; não conter acusações sobre a vida privada de terceiros; não conter linguagem imprópria. Os comentários que desrespeitarem estes pontos não serão publicados.

Destaques V+
 