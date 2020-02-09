Óscares 2020. Acompanhe a cerimónia com a Renascença

Melhor Filme
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Melhor Ator
Antonio Banderas, Doloy Y Gloria
Leonardo DiCpario, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Melhor Atriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlet Johansson, Marriage Story
Soarise Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Melhor Ator Secundário
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlet Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Melhor Realizador
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Melhor Filme de Animação
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Melhor Curta-Metragem
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
Melhor Guião Adaptado
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Todd Phillips e Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Melhor Guião
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won, Parasite
Melhor Cinematografia
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Melhor Documentário de Longa-Metragem
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Melhor Documentário de Curta-Metragem
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Corpus Christi, Polónia
Honeyland, Macedónia do Norte
Les Misérabels, França
Dolor Y Gloria, Espanha
Parasite, Coreia do Sul
Melhor Edição de Som
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Melhor Mistura de Som
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Melhor Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Melhor Canção Original
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Im Standing With You, Breakthrough,
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harrie
Melhor Caracterização
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Melhor Guarda-Roupa
The Irishman, Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Melhor Edição
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Melhor Design de Produção
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite