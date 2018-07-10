Treze cartoons que retratam o resgate dos 13 meninos na Tailândia

10 jul, 2018 - 11:57Aquela que é já apelidada como a mais complexa operação de salvamento de que há memória tem soltado a imaginação de muitos cartoonistas por todo o mundo. A esperança é a tónica dominante.
Tudo vai ficar bem!Mergulhadores são anjos. 3 day#พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน#ThaiCaveRescue#ThailandCaveRescue#thailandRESCUE#Thailand#13hope pic.twitter.com/SrADveQYod— Fer Nanda 💨🇧🇷🛩 (@FernandaSJ_) 10 de julho de 2018
The last 2 boys and their coach are on their way out of the cave. Now at Foyer3 กรี๊ดดดดด This picture is very cute love it. #ThamLuang #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ถ้ำหลวง #Thailand #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/capW1qFepv— •ไม่เคยผอม• (@hmmmoko) 10 de julho de 2018
Nossas orações estão com esse time de futebol. Torcemos para ver esses Campeões fora da caverna🙏 #Thailandcave #Thailand #ThailandCaveRescue #13hope #13ชีวิตรอดแล้ว pic.twitter.com/nSxviUymYE— Cafagestando 💸 (@Camisa10Kaique) 9 de julho de 2018
Nossas orações por essas crianças da Tailândia 🇹🇭 🙌🏽 🇧🇷 #Thailandcave #Thailand #ThailandCaveRescue #13hope #13ชีวิตรอดแล้ว pic.twitter.com/v5SMbR2EIC— Cafagestando 💸 (@Camisa10Kaique) 9 de julho de 2018
Notícias sobre #ThailandCaveRescue no Twitter https://t.co/bhb3mhCPdK— paulista (@paulista) 8 de julho de 2018
Gustavo
@Gu_rebel pic.twitter.com/yBucGF3rNa
The tunnel is long, the cave is dark, but we have each other! A Thai cartoonist captures the efforts of rescuers from across the world. @elonmusk, who was in Thailand on Tues with a prototype mini-sub, is drawn as Iron Man in the cartoon. (Cartoon: SISIDEA/FB) #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/QuBmznIbms— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 10 de julho de 2018
Not all Superheroes wear capes! #ThailandCaveRescue#Cartoon: @theheraldsun #Thailand #ThaiCaveRescue #ThamLuang #SamanGunan #HERO#Cave #Divers #Real #Heroes #Brave #Superheroes #superhero @IlloRoom @cartoonmovement #ThailandCave #CaveThailand #CaveRescue pic.twitter.com/C7nlYIuh53— Chris 'ROY' Taylor (@chrisroytaylor) 9 de julho de 2018
Cartoons by @stephffart for The Nation. All we have now is hope while we wait to hear about the successful rescue of the thirteen from Tham Luang cave in Northern Thailand #ThamLuang #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ThaiCaveRescue #ถ้ำหลวง #Thailand pic.twitter.com/RQhJuUksjc— Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) 8 de julho de 2018
The mission is almost completed. Welcome home #WildBoars.— :♥: BieBie_Ying :♥: (@BieBie_Ying) 10 de julho de 2018
🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗
Photo Credit: FB - @toey6thman#ThamLuang #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ถ้ำหลวง #Thailand #ThaiCaveRescue #ThaiNavySEAL #6thman #cptoey pic.twitter.com/oBdPb8so88
YES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The 13 Thai booys are safe !!!! @PravitR @Liam_Cochrane #Thamluangcave #CaveRescue #Thailandcave #Thailand @suranand @cartoonmovement @CartooningPeace pic.twitter.com/ZDX13jOpwB— stephff cartoonist (@stephffart) 2 de julho de 2018
Stay strong boys #Thailandcave #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/yfrLJzttPH— Dr Clara Rodriguez (@claraexplores) 6 de julho de 2018
Dia 3. Talvez o último dia de operações! Que assim seja! #scuba #plongée #buceo #mergulho #ThailandCaveRescue #WildBoars #ThamLuang #ThaiNavySEALS pic.twitter.com/HkJJDghIFJ— André Afonso (@andreafonso) 10 de julho de 2018
Vai dar tudo certo. Força Meninos! 🇧🇷🙏🇹🇭 #13Hope #ThaiCaveRescue #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/c35H6R4g97— Pousada Ana do Forte (@anadoforteba) 8 de julho de 2018